Glass City Tobacco Store smashed, burglar caught on tape

Prince William County

Commercial Burglary – On June 8 at 8:42 a.m., officers responded to the Glass City Tobacco Store located at 7600 Gardner Park Dr. in Gainesville (20155) to investigate a burglary. When the owner of a nearby business arrived in the area that morning, he observed the front glass door of the store was damaged and immediately contacted the police. The video surveillance footage revealed that two unknown individuals used an object to shatter the glass front door before entering the store. Vaporizers were reported missing.

Police did not release the video footage.

Suspect Descriptions:

A male of the unknown race last seen wearing a black Nike skull cap, a black one-piece jumpsuit, and carrying a black Adidas backpack

A male of unknown race, last seen wearing a black ski-style mask, black Adidas jacket and pants, and white shoes

Stafford County

LARCENY

147 Warrenton Road, Heflin’s Garage, 6/8, 6:29 p.m. The victim reported the front and back license plates were stolen off of her vehicle while it was parked at the business. The theft occurred sometime between March 24 and June 8.

FRAUD

3901 Jefferson Davis Highway, US-1 Auto Maxx, 6/8, 10:38 a.m. The office manager reported the suspect used the financing to purchase a vehicle. The business was later notified by the financing company that the identity provided by the suspect was fraudulent and the financing would not be completed. The vehicle has not been recovered.

Belladonna Drive, 6/8, 6:21 p.m. The victim reported she had not received her last two unemployment benefit payments from the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC). She contacted VEC and learned someone had gained access to her account and changed her address and bank account information to receive the benefits.