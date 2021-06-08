Ronald Campbell

Ronnie Campbell, 69, of Clarkton, NC, passed away on June 6th, 2021.

Ronnie Campbell was born in North Carolina to Clyde Campbell and Estelle Armstrong on August 23, 1951. He married Lynn Campbell on September 21, 1974 in Woodbridge, Virginia. He graduated from Gar-Field high school. He worked as a plumber for 40+ years. He was a member of the Manassas moose lodge for 37 years.

Ronnie Campbell is preceded in death by mother Estelle Lee, father Clyde Campbell, stepfather Lifus Lee, jr., brother Wayne Campbell, sister Nellie Johnston and son Christopher Campbell.

Ronnie Campbell is survived by wife Lynn Campbell, daughters Crystal Campbell and Amber Young, sisters Wanda Burch, Shirley White, Emma Jean Blattenberger, grandchildren Chelsea Campbell and Angel Sangano, great-grandchild, Zion Sangano and Niece Rejeana Nelson.

Flowers can be sent to Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 dale boulevard dale city, VA 22193.

The family of Ronnie Campbell wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all our extended family and friends for their prayers and support.