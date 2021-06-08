Prince William Humane Society awarded grant to help homeless pets

The Prince William Humane Society is celebrating after it received a $20,000 grant to help homeless animals in our community.

The non-profit organization reports:

Prince William Humane Society today announced that it has awarded $20,350 to five Homeless Animals Support Network (HASN) Affiliate Partners, extending their efforts to help people and pets in the State of Virginia live their best lives. The theme of this grant cycle is Preserving the Human/Animal Bond and Keeping Pets in their Home and Out of Shelters.

“We are delighted that each of the Affiliate Partners that applied was awarded a grant for their program and we hope to continue helping small rescue organizations through this program”, said Lori Leary, President of Prince William Humane Society. “Each of these programs will make a difference in their community and help to reduce pet homelessness and euthanasia.”