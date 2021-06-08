Prince William County pleas for lifeguards

Public swimming pools in Prince William County are open once again but, as we reported, they’re short on lifeguards.
The job pays between $11 and $24 an hour. Those jobs are posted online.
Closed last year during the pandemic, county officials did not know whether or not the pools would be open this year. However, the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine in December 2020 made it possible to reopen pools this year, county officials said.
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In the past, DRPT held job fairs at schools, but was unable to this year because of the virtual learning environment. In addition, DRPT relied on returning lifeguards, but most of those individuals, typically high school and college students, who worked two summers ago, have graduated, moved on or found other jobs.
The department has made the hiring process faster and more efficient. “Kids can sign up to take a swim test at Chinn Aquatics Fitness Center or Slash Down Water Park, then potentially interview and get a job offer on the spot,” said DRPT spokesman Amir Wenrich.
While DRPT has enough lifeguards to staff pools using staggered openings, it still needs to fill positions for the entire summer. “We’re getting sign-ups daily, but we’ll continue hiring throughout the summer just because we’ve got to maintain the staff. Some kids have other commitments throughout the summer, such as vacations with their families,” Wenrich said.
Applicants must be at least 15-years-old, able to swim 200 yards, or eight lengths of a pool without stopping, retrieve a 10-pound brick from the deepest end of the pool and tread water for two minutes without using their arms or hands.
After passing the swim test and completing the interview process, applicants must also complete the Ellis & Associates International Lifeguard Training, which is free. Visit swimtest.pwcparksjobs.com for the latest schedules and locations to take the swim test.
See pwcva.gov/pools for pool and water park schedules.