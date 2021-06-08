Prince William County pleas for lifeguards

Public swimming pools in Prince William County are open once again but, as we reported, they’re short on lifeguards.

The job pays between $11 and $24 an hour. Those jobs are posted online.

Closed last year during the pandemic, county officials did not know whether or not the pools would be open this year. However, the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine in December 2020 made it possible to reopen pools this year, county officials said.

More from Prince William County Government: