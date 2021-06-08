Murder charge filed after man found stabbed

A man was found stabbed to death inside a Stafford County home on Monday.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a report of a domestic disturbance at a home in the Falmouth area of the county.

The sheriff’s office reports:

A suspect is in custody for murder following a domestic disturbance call this morning on Thomas Jefferson Place.

At 8:07 a.m. this morning deputies responded to the 1200 block of Thomas Jefferson Place for a domestic dispute. Family members had fled the home and called 911 to report two brothers fighting. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the front door of the townhome was open, but no one would follow their repeated instructions to come to the front door. Deputies also observed a significant amount of blood throughout the room.

A robot and deputies with a shield conducted a search of the home to check for anyone in need of medical attention. Richard Hall, 36, was discovered in an upstairs bedroom with significant trauma and stab wounds to his upper body. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Brian Hall, 34, the brother of the victim, was located in another room of the home and taken into custody without incident. Following an investigation by Detective K.W. McBride, Brian Hall has been charged with second-degree murder. He has been held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.