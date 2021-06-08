Free motorcycle class to be offered at NOVA Manassas Campus

The Virginia State Police is offering a free motorcycle riding class for new or inexperienced riders.

The class will be held Saturday, June 12 at the Northern Virginia Community College Manassas Campus, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Virginia State Police tell us:

Virginia State Police is once again offering its “Ride 2 Save Lives” motorcycle self-assessment course. The free motorcycle self-assessment course allows current riders the opportunity to learn and practice rider safety, how to handle hazards, special situations, interstate highways, curve negotiation and much more. The course is conducted by Virginia State Police Motors Troopers in a safe environment.

“The sun is out and the beautiful weather is calling Virginia’s motorcycling community to our highways,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Superintendent of Virginia State Police. “Rider safety is of the utmost importance, as riding a motorcycle is a unique experience with its own unique safety concerns. I encourage all Virginia riders to take advantage of this opportunity to learn from our professional motors troopers.”

All participants must have a valid operator’s license with a Class ‘M’ endorsement, appropriate riding attire, along with helmet and eye protection. Motorcycles must be street legal and helmets must be DOT approved to participate in this program. The course will be held:

Space is limited and advanced registration for these free courses is required.

