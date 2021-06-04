Emma Rae Kirkpatrick, 20 months old, of Woodbridge, Virginia, passed away on May 28th, 2021.

Emma was born in Washington, D.C., to Ryan Wilson Kirkpatrick and Denise Mammen Kirkpatrick on September 17th, 2019. She went to daycare at Kindercare Lakeridge and was cared for deeply by her teachers and friends. She attended St. John’s Lutheran Church in Alexandria, VA with her parents and sister and was a beloved member of the congregation.

Emma is preceded in death by her uncle, Brian Mammen.

Emma is survived by her parents, Ryan and Denise; her sister, Hazel Grace Kirkpatrick; and her grandparents, David and Judi Mammen and Ted and Carolyn Kirkpatrick.

Charitable contributions may be given in Emma’s name to the Down Syndrome Association of Northern Virginia (DSANV) and Gigi’s Playhouse – Annapolis, MD.

The Kirkpatrick family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Emma’s cardiologist, Dr. Jason Mitchell, and the cardiology department at Kaiser Capitol Hill; her pediatrician, Dr. Azka Sophie; the Cardiac ICU and Heart and Kidney Unit at Children’s Hospital; her occupational therapist, Sonia; her speech therapists, Amanda and Caressa; and her physical therapists, Claire and Will.