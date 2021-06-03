Woodbridge man wins jackpot worth nearly $380,000

What would you do if someone in your household started yelling in the middle of the night? For [redacted] household, it was a good thing. The Woodbridge man had just discovered he’d won a Virginia Lottery jackpot worth $379,575.

[redacted] matched all five winning numbers in the May 14 Cash 5 with EZ Match drawing. It happened with a ticket he bought at Giant Food, 4309 Dale Boulevard in Dale City.

He told Virginia Lottery officials that he checked the winning numbers around midnight, about an hour after the drawing.

“I started screaming,” he said. “The whole house got up. They thought something had happened to me!”

The winning numbers were 2-21-22-24-29.