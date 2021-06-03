Kennedy “Kang” Cobb

Kennedy Evans Cobb “Kang” peacefully passed away at Mary Washington Hospital on May 28, 2021. Kennedy went to be with his Lord savior and loved ones that preceded him at the age of 54 years old.

Kennedy was born in Florence, South Carolina to the loving parents of Mr. and Mrs. Henry and Lizzie Cobb of Dillion, South Carolina. He attended Florence South Carolina District 1 public Schools and further attended Darlington Technical College.

Kennedy worked as a laborer in concrete. He enjoyed spending quality time with his family, attending parties, traveling, and spreading joy and laughter to everyone. Kennedy will be remembered by his kindness, charitable ways, and laughter. Kennedy was actively involved in the community outreach program.

Kennedy is survived by 4 sisters: Mrs. Lizzie King, Florence, S.C., Ms. Henrietta Ratley-Douglas-Cook, Woodbridge, Va, Ms. Linda Cobb, Dumfries, Va, and Ms. Helen Cobb, Woodbridge, Va. 2 brothers: Mr. Levern Cobb, Baltimore, MD and Mr. Rocky Cobb Woodbridge, Va. Numerous nieces: Mary Ratley, Kimberly Cobb, Chantee Cobb, Lizzie Cobb, Latoya and April King. Nephews: Corneilous Douglas, Kendrick Cobb, Jonathan Cobb, Andre Cobb-Mante and Christian Cobb. Kennedy is also survived by numerous great nephews. Kendrick (KeKe) Cobb, Julian Cobb, Marques & Q-Jada Cobb and Grayson King and great nieces Christinia Cobb, Catilaya Cobb, Amarai Cobb, Kenna Cobb and numerous family members and friends. Kennedy is preceded in death by his loving parents (Mr. Henry and Lizzie Cobb), and numerous family members.