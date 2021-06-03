James Clarence Cole Sr., 92, died June 1, 2021, of Woodbridge, VA passed away at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital, Fort Belvoir, VA. He was born December 15, 1928, in Hanson, Massachusetts, to the late Walter and Cora Cole. This loving man was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Charlotte, six brothers and four sisters. Jim is survived by his children, Elke Jean Lestingi (Jeanie) of Woodbridge, VA and James Clarence Cole Jr. of Washington, DC, and granddaughter Ashley Joy Lestingi.

Jim led a life of service. He was a veteran of the Korean War and World War II and served in the Army. Following his military retirement, he spent his service with the Secret Service.

Jim was a kind, compassionate, generous, and loyal man to his family and friends. He will forever be remembered for his outgoing personality, infectious laughter, and love of life. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

The family would like to thank everyone for their support, but especially his dedicated and dear friends Amelia Rosia and Walter Chanduvil for being Jim’s support and drivers to doctor’s appointments. Rosia and Walter – we deeply appreciate you and cannot thank you enough.