Today’s police report: Thefts reported across county

Stafford County

LARCENY

Boundary Drive, 6/1, 8:21 a.m. The victim reported his robotic lawnmower was stolen from his lawn. The theft is believed to have occurred between 5 p.m. on May 30 and 8 a.m. on June 1.

3999 Jefferson Davis Highway, All About Auto, 6/1, 10:37 a.m. The business owner reported a blue 2011 Dodge Ram was stolen while it was at the shop to be worked on. The theft is believed to have occurred between 9 p.m. on May 31 and 10 a.m. on June 1.

125 Woodstream Boulevard, FirstCommand Financial, 6/1, 4:29 p.m. The victim reported her purse was stolen from her desk between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. on June 1. She later discovered her credit card was used to make two fraudulent transactions. The investigation is ongoing.

9 South Gateway Drive, Wawa, 6/1, 11:58 p.m. Deputy S.P. Whitt responded for a report of a suspicious person. Upon arrival, the deputy noticed the suspect, Donald Nichelson Jr., 38, of Fredericksburg, had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. Nichelson was in possession of a bottle of beer that was later learned to have been stolen from the business. Nichelson was arrested for public intoxication and larceny. He was held until sober at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

DRUGS

620 Cambridge Street, Fas Mart, 6/1, 12:23 a.m. Deputy M.A. Pearce responded for a report of a disturbance. The store employee reported he had been in a dispute with a customer. The deputy observed the male suspect and a female walking away from the business. He caught up to the two subjects and identified them as Drew Lewis, 36, of Front Royal, and Brandy Reasbeck, 35, of Locust Grove. They both had slurred speech and glassy eyes. Lewis and Reasbeck were arrested. Controlled substances were found in Lewis’ possession. He was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication. Lewis was held on a $3,000 secured bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. Reasbeck was charged with public intoxication and held until sober.

Prince William County