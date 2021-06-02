Driver suffers life-threatening burns in I-95 crash

At 2:29 p.m. Monday, June 1, Virginia State Police responded to the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 for a vehicle crash.

Several witnesses had observed a Honda sedan weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed just before it made a sudden lane change and ran off the right side of the interstate. The Honda struck the guardrail, re-entered the travel lanes and struck a tractor-trailer. The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to catch fire.

The 21-year-old male driver was flown from the scene and is now being treated at The Burn Center at Medstar in Washington, D.C. for life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash. The tractor-trailer was empty.

Charges are pending, as the investigation remains ongoing.