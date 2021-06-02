Coronavirus shots available for those 12 and up

If you are looking to get your 12-year-old, your high schooler or, yourself a Pfizer vaccine this weekend, check out these clinics. All COVID-19 vaccines are free.

Metz Middle School

When: Saturday, June 5, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 9950 Wellington Rd, Manassas, VA 20110

Vaccine: Pfizer (authorized for 12 and older)

Important Information: A parent or legal guardian must accompany children to get vaccinated.

Sign-up at wagsoutreach.com/schedulerLanding or scan the QR code below.

Americana Grocery Clinic

When: Sunday, June 6, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 14428 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Woodbridge, VA 22191

Vaccine: Pfizer (authorized for 12 and older)

Sign-up at signupgenius.com/go/americana-pfizer-clinic-6-6-21 or scan the QR code below.

Pfizer Vaccines Require Two Doses

The second Pfizer dose is given 21-days after the first dose.

Your second dose needs to be the Pfizer vaccine as well.

You are free to receive your second dose of Pfizer at any location that provides the Pfizer vaccine.

All COVID-19 vaccines are free.

*The clinics accept walk-ups but scheduling an appointment ahead of time ensures that there is enough vaccine for your appointment.

CVC Closing Later This Month

The Community Vaccination Center (old Gander Mountian store) will close its doors at the end of June. The final day to get a vaccine at the CVC is June 26.

CVC located at14041 Worth Ave., Woodbridge, VA 22192

CVC offers Pfizer (authorized for 12 and older) and Johnson and Johnson (authorized for 18 and older) COVID-19 vaccines.

CVC will be open this Sunday, June 6, 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (Only this Sunday)

Open Monday – Saturday, the hours are 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.