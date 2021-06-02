Claudia Dinora Ordonez, 41, of Woodbridge Virginia, passed away in the afternoon of Tuesday January 12th, 2021 at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge, Virginia. She died due to the pneumonia caused by COVID-19. She became infected by the coronavirus sometime in the week of December 10th, 2020. On December 14th, 2020 she had to go to the hospital. The hospital at the time was not allowing any visitors. However, they allowed her to have her cell phone. Therefore, family and friends called her, texted her, and did video calls with her as much as she was able to tolerate. Though she could not have family and friends at her side during her final days like in times before the pandemic, she received many messages of love, hope, and encouragement. She left this world knowing how much she was loved and how much she was going to be missed.

A lot of things can be said about Claudia but rude, mean, and heartless is not one of those things. Growing up, she was a happy child and would always have fun with her cousins. She strived to be a good role model for all her younger siblings. When her brother Guillermo and then her sister Naomi came into this world, her motherly instincts was put to work and she would take care of them. She took care of them as though they were her own kids. Those that knew her well knew this was mainly because of the big age gap between them (Claudia was 15 years older than Guillermo and 21 years older than Naomi).

When she entered high school, she and her brother Andres would seemingly spend the days attending sweet 15s. Many family and friends would want Claudia to be a part of their sweet 15, or parents of their daughter wanted Claudia to be a part of their daughter’s sweet 15. So that’s how Claudia ended up partaking in many sweet 15s. Her penchant for socializing would stem from this.

A day came where Claudia finally earned her driver’s license. This was when she finally sought to satisfy her desire to go visit family and friends. No matter what the event was, she was there, or at least she tried really hard to be there. Her desire to be around family and friends would end up being a big part of the way she lived her life.

One day, a man came into her life. His name was Luis Ordonez. At first Claudia and Luis just happened to be in the same place but did not speak and went on their way. These simple encounters happened two times before finally Luis took notice of Claudia at a night club named Bravo Bravo DC. Here Luis approached Claudia and they hit it off. They were soon dating and before long, they were thinking about the other “this is the one”. They got married soon afterward, their wedding being quite the occasion with many family and friends in attendance. They then embarked on a grand journey of marriage together. They continued visiting family and friends together, something Claudia still loved to do but now with her husband Luis. Their marriage was quite a happy one, with no doubt that it would have lasted many more years.

Later, Claudia decided to move back with her parents along with her husband. Claudia’s parents were more than happy to take in both Claudia and her husband Luis. Thus, the house that Claudia grew up in ended up being the house that she would live the rest of her days. Though her parents would tell her that the house was her house too, Claudia was soon to be an official homeowner. Had the pandemic never happened, Claudia would have been an official homeowner. Now, decisions of home ownership are being carried on by her surviving husband in memory of her.

Claudia had a half-sister named Mayra. Claudia and Mayra were related by their father. For various reasons they did not grow-up together. It was not until they were both adults where Claudia sought after Mayra to form a closer relationship with her. When they reunited, it went quite well. They were regularly keeping in touch and Claudia was visiting Mayra quite often. Mayra at this point was married and had children, three boys to be exact. Claudia affectionately called them “The Boys” and would find every opportunity to bring them gifts, especially for their birthdays and during the holidays. Claudia had long ago received the prognosis that she could never conceive children. Therefore, she thought it alright to show deep motherly love and caring for the children of her half-sister. Mayra thought it was ok too, enough so that Mayra asked Claudia to be their Godmother, for which Claudia happily agreed.

Claudia was the kind of person that enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. Grand journeys to other countries were unnecessary, although she did take them. She went to El Salvador for example and had planned to go back. What she looked forward to most were hangouts at her house she would often arrange on weekends. She had a great sense of humor and was often cracking jokes herself. Was it mentioned earlier that she liked to socialize? Well, she liked to socialize! Claudia was also the kind of person that was always thinking of others. Even in her last days, as sick as she was, she thought to reach out to as many people as she could to wish them a happy new year. She was also thanking people for always being there for her but of course with a sense of hope that she was going to get better. Although she is no longer with us in body, the memory of her remains strong in the minds and hearts of all those who loved her, and she is missed immensely. May she rest in peace.

Claudia is survived by her husband Luis Ordonez as well as her brothers Andres and Guillermo and her sisters Mayra and Naomi. Claudia is predeceased by her father Andres who died Saturday April 6th, 2019, because of cancer, and by her mother Dinora who died two days earlier on Sunday January 10th, 2021, also because of COVID-19.

It was Claudia’s wish to be cremated when she would pass away just like her father, therefore her wish was fulfilled. A service and life celebration will be done at a later date.

The internment of Claudia’s ashes will be done in Virginia as was her wish. The exact time and place will be determined at a later date.