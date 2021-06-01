Merger to strengthen effort to build Stafford museum and cultural center

The Stafford County Historical Society is pleased to announce that it has voted to formally merge with the Stafford Museum and Cultural Center. The merging of Stafford’s two preeminent historical/cultural organizations will strengthen efforts to build a museum and cultural center.

Since 1965 the Historical Society has been working towards building a museum that will showcase Stafford’s rich and abundant history to all county residents and visitors alike. Whether it’s dinosaur tracks, Civil War encampments, sandstone quarries, colonial-era iron manufacturing, or mechanical flight, Stafford’s story is one that needs to be told, appreciated, and celebrated.

In 2002 the Stafford Board of Supervisors created a Museum Committee and dedicated 1% of the Transient Occupancy Tax to building the Stafford Museum and Cultural Center (SMCC). Efforts to build the museum stalled in 2008 due to the Great Recession. Since that time the SMCC formed a foundation and focused on outreach efforts such as building a virtual museum and educating through social media.