I’ve got 5 questions for you

Being a journalism entrepreneur, one of the things I like to do from time to time is talk to — you guessed it — other entrepreneurs and business leaders.

This year, I’ve enjoyed talking to several local business leaders for our series “5 Questions with the CEO.”

The big idea: introduce our readers to local business leaders in a fun and easy-to-read format.

Read our “5 Questions” series.

I’m always looking to speak with more CEOs in our region.

The process is easy — I ask five questions about business, about lifestyles, and about what makes our region great and unique.

We’re all short on time these days, so the interview is conducted via Zoom or by phone.

Shoot me an email if you’d like to be featured in our series.