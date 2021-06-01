I’ve got 5 questions for you

Being a journalism entrepreneur, one of the things I like to do from time to time is talk to — you guessed it — other entrepreneurs and business leaders.
This year, I’ve enjoyed talking to several local business leaders for our series “5 Questions with the CEO.”
- The big idea: introduce our readers to local business leaders in a fun and easy-to-read format.
- Read our “5 Questions” series.
I’m always looking to speak with more CEOs in our region.
- The process is easy — I ask five questions about business, about lifestyles, and about what makes our region great and unique.
- We’re all short on time these days, so the interview is conducted via Zoom or by phone.
Shoot me an email if you’d like to be featured in our series.