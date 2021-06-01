Prince William County

Gas station purse snatcher charged with assault on cop

Another law enforcement officer in our region was assaulted in the line of duty.

This time, the officer was spat on by a 17-year-old boy, police report. He’s accused of walking up to a woman at a gas station near Manassas and stealing her purse.

Prince William police report:

Strong-Arm Robbery | Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On May 30 at 10:40AM, officers responded to the Exxon located at 7113 Sudley Rd in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery. The victim, a 68-year-old woman, reported to police that she was pumping gas when she approached by an unknown male juvenile, later identified as the accused. During the encounter, the accused asked the victim for money before grabbing her purse which caused her to stumble off the curb. The accused then took a credit card and fled on foot. While investigating, officers learned the accused used the victim’s credit card at a nearby business before being located at a nearby hotel where he was taken into custody. As the accused was being escorted to a police cruiser, he spat on two officers. The accused was placed in a police cruiser where he attempted to damage the vehicle’s windows. When officers took the accused out of the vehicle, he began to suffer from a medical emergency and was transported to an area hospital where he received treatment and was released. No injuries were reported by the officers. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as a 17-year-old male juvenile, was arrested. Arrested on May 30: [Juvenile]

A 17-year-old male juvenile of Manassas

Charged with 2 counts of assault & battery on LEO, 1 count of robbery, and 1 count of credit card fraud

Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center

Last week, an officer was assaulted by a man whose car was being lawfully towed, police reported. On May 2, a Stafford County Sheriff’s deputy was assaulted when trying to make an arrest of a wanted man.

Dirt bike collides with Harley Davidson near Dumfries

Felony Hit & Run – On May 31 at 9:11PM, officers responded to the area of Interstate Dr and Briarwood Dr in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a hit and run crash. The investigation revealed that the operator of a 2017 Kawasaki KX100 dirt bike was traveling eastbound on Interstate Dr when the dirt bike crossed in front of a 2021 Harley Davidson Road Glide Ultra motorcycle traveling in the opposite direction. Both operators separated from their bikes. The operator of the dirt bike fled the scene following the collision. The operator of the Harley Davidson motorcycle was flown to area hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries. No description is available for the suspect at this time.

Stafford County

HIT AND RUN

Chatham Heights Road & Kings Highway, 5/30, 1:32 p.m. Deputy K.L. Warnick responded to the area for a report of a hit and run. A witness advised a vehicle struck a traffic sign and was parked on River Road. Upon arrival, the deputy located the vehicle unoccupied. It was learned the vehicle was stolen from an auto body shop. The investigation is ongoing.

LARCENY

Glacier Way, 5/28, 7:08 p.m. The victim reported the license plate was stolen off of his vehicle while it was parked in the area. The theft is believed to have occurred between 7 p.m. on May 27 and 12 p.m. on May 28.

VANDALISM

Pike Place, 5/29, 7:51 a.m. The victim reported someone spray painted black paint on her vehicle and threw eggs at the vehicle. The incident is believed to have occurred between 6 p.m. on May 26 and 7:30 a.m. on May 29.

Mews Court, 5/29, 11:51 a.m. The victim reported the driver’s side tires on her vehicle were slashed sometime between 6 p.m. on May 28 and 6 a.m. on May 29.