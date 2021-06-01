Anita J. Kroh

On May 28th, 2021 Anita Joy Kroh of Woodbridge, daughter of the late Uriah B. Kroh and Dorothy A. Kroh, went to join her parents in heaven. She is survived by her sister, Susan Bryant and her husband Vern, her brothers Steve Kroh and his wife Deborah and Douglas Kroh and his wife Anita. She was the aunt to Angie, Jason, Ryan, Steven and Torri. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 4th from 2 to 6pm at the Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Blvd., Dale City, VA. Graveside service and interment will be Saturday June 5th at 11am in Greenmount Cemetery, 721 Carlisle Ave., York, PA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The ARC of Prince William/insight 13505 Hillendale Dr., Woodbridge, VA 22193. The donation should be designated to the Tobacco Way Group Home #3.

This is where Anita lived and received such loving care.