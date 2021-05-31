Volunteer opportunities: Ticket takers needed for Manassas Jazz Festival

Non-COVID-19 Opportunities:

• American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is hosting the National Capital Area Golf Tournament on June 7 at Bull Run Golf Club, 3520 James Madison Highway in Haymarket. Volunteers are needed to help set up, assist with auctions and post-event cleanup. This is a fun event that will let you get outdoors, earn service hours, and support a great cause! Please visit https://bit.ly/3wCZeN5 to sign up.

• It’s almost here! Historic Manassas is gearing up for their annual Manassas Heritage Railway Festival on June 5 in Old Town Manassas. Volunteers age 16+ are needed 7 am-4 pm to help with such duties as directing vendors, taking tickets for the small train ride, wiping down the small train after each ride, and making sure masks are being worn. It’s a fun way for teens to earn some service hours! Please contact Melissa at [email protected] to learn more.

• Historic Manassas will also be holding the Manassas Jazz Festival on June 19 at the Manassas Museum Lawn. Volunteers age 18+ are needed beginning at 7 am to help with directions, tickets, ID check, hand out wine glasses, and pour beer. You get to support the event, enjoy the outdoor weather, and listen to some great jazz! Please visit https://bit.ly/2RankQq to sign up; email [email protected] to learn more.

• Mark those calendars! Our friends at Keep Prince William Beautiful need volunteers age 16+ for their June

Community Litter Cleanup on June 19, 10 am-1 pm. Volunteers aged 5 thru 15 are welcome but must volunteer with an adult. June’s focus will be on Graham Park Road in Dumfries. Volunteers will meet at Ginn Memorial Park (located at 3876 Graham Park Road) and spread out from there to remove litter from public spaces in the community. Parking available on location, and please wear a mask at check-in. KPWB staff will provide all supplies; hand sanitizer and a first aid kit will be available. Please wear weather-appropriate clothes and close-toed shoes. Bring a water bottle to stay hydrated and lots of smiles! Please sign up at https://volunteer.kab.org/opportunity/a2a4M0000010M9zQAE, contact Sean at [email protected] for more information.

• Prince William County Community Services is looking for an administrative-loving volunteer age 18+ who can assist with updating their referral provider listings. This need is on weekdays between 9 am and 5 pm. Must be comfortable contacting community providers via phone or email, obtaining information, and compiling data. Please email Melinda at [email protected] to learn more.

• Are you interested in gardening and supporting wildlife? Prince William Conservation Alliance is looking for dedicated volunteers who can join them most Saturdays from now until fall. Each Saturday, 9:30 am-12 pm, is spent weeding, pruning, and watering plants to make sure the Wildlife Garden at Merrimac Farm looks terrific for their visitors and animal friends. Families are welcome! Volunteers should wear long pants, long socks, and sturdy shoes. Bring a smile, a hat, a bag lunch and bug spray! Please email [email protected] for more information.

• We’re Back! RSVP’s VETS Program which provides transportation for veterans and their spouses to medical appointments is starting back up, and volunteer drivers age “55 or better” are needed! Volunteers must be at least 55 years old and successfully complete both a criminal and driving record check. It’s a wonderful way to give back and say “thank you” to our veterans for all they’ve done! Please email [email protected] or call 571.292.5307 to learn more.

• The SERVE Hunger Resource Center in Manassas will be conducting their Annual Inventory June 30, 9 am-1 pm and 1 pm-5 pm. Volunteers age 16+ are needed to help warehouse staff take a complete inventory of food and supplies in their 8,000 square foot warehouse. Up to 25 volunteers are needed for each shift. Be prepared to do moderate lifting up to 35lbs. This is a great one-time opportunity that lets volunteers get in some service hours as well as help SERVE to improve its food assistance program to the 650+ households who visit each month for help! Please email [email protected] for more information.

COVID-19 Volunteer Opportunities:

Medical Reserve Corps Support your local health department and your community during a public health emergency! Volunteers are needed to support several missions, including public health education and outreach, disease investigation, vaccine clinics, and more! Medical experience is not required; they have roles for everyone! Bilingual volunteers are especially needed. Volunteers must be 18 years of age, complete minimum training, and pass a state background check to serve. Please fill out an application at vamrc.org. Questions? Please email Amy at [email protected] for more information.

• American Red Cross needs volunteers to be Shelter Service Associates in the event of a disaster during COVID-19. Volunteers work in person in a Red Cross shelter before, during, and/or after a disaster event, completing tasks necessary for shelter operations and providing assistance for disaster clients. Duties include working in reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information or other areas within a shelter. Please email [email protected] for more information.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.