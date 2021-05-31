New traffic signal at Mine Road, Austin Ridge Drive

Published May 31, 2021 at 11:05AM | Updated May 31, 2021 at 11:30AM

A new traffic signal will be activated next week at the intersection of Route 1486 (Austin Ridge Drive), Coastal Avenue, and Route 684 (Mine Road) in Stafford County.

To allow motorists time to adjust to the presence of the new traffic signal, it will be activated in flash mode on Tuesday, June 1, and will continue to flash through Thursday, June 3.

The traffic signal will go into full-color operation between 9 a.m. and noon on Thursday, June 3, weather permitting.

The new traffic signal was funded and installed under permit as part of private development.

Drivers are encouraged to be alert to the change in the traffic patterns at the intersection.