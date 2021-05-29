Published May 29, 2021 at 1:55PM | Updated May 29, 2021 at 2:20PM

Delphine Garrett Copeland, 56 was called home to our lord on May 26, 2021.

Delphine Garrett Copeland was born to Viola Garrett and Henry Garrett on March 13, 1965 in Culpeper hospital.

Delphine was a daughter, sister, mother, wife, grandmother, aunt and a dear friend to all that came into her presence.

Delphine would light up any room she entered, she was the life of the party.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Delphine went above and beyond to do for her family and friends.

Delphine is survived by her mother(Viola), husband(Tyrone), Oldest sibling(Larry), younger sister(Zora) ,younger brother(Henry Jr.),3 daughters(Natia,Tireesha, Jamila) and a lot of cousins and friends.

My mother was a special woman with a heart of gold. My mother was a giver and did not expect anything in return. She believed and received Jesus Christ as her lord and saver. We know she is in a better place, smiling down on us.

We will always remember you as the light in our lives, you will be missed but the memories will last forever. We love you ma!

Psalms 23:4

Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff comfort me.

Fly without fear and stand in faith you are now in the presence of the king.