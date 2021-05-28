On Friday, May 21, 2021, Michael Francis Kirk Hammaker, beloved son, friend, brother, and nephew, passed away. He was 22 years old.

Michael was born on December 2, 1998 in Washington, DC to Catherine Jackman Hammaker and Michael Kirk Hammaker. As a proud student of the University of Virginia, he majored in History and Computer Science, but his hunger for learning, ever insatiable, led him to studies in philosophy, political science, Spanish, South Asian studies, business, economics and beyond.

Making music was one of Michael’s greatest passions in life and the cornerstone of his happiness, and he was prone to breaking into song at any moment. While he had an unmistakable soft spot for classics, he enjoyed nearly every genre, from hip-hop to musical theater. One of his proudest moments was performing his rendition of Frank Sinatra’s Fly Me to the Moon . His beautiful voice brought joy to so many, and he enjoyed sharing it with others.

When Michael died, he took a part of all of us with him. He was so very loved by his family and friends, and was a constant source of joy, support, intelligent debate and laughter. He greeted us with funny accents and a litany of unique movie and video references; he helped us through life’s trials and tribulations with grace; he challenged us to question our convictions and beliefs; he pushed us to be the best versions of ourselves each and every day. With Michael, you were home.

Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents Jacqueline Price, Wilbur “Kirk” Hammaker and Francis P. Jackman; and his aunt, Ann F.J. Hynes. He is survived by his parents, Catherine and Michael, his sister Janie, and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Saturday, June 5 at the National Presbyterian Church on 4101 Nebraska Ave NW Washington, DC 20016. Memorial contributions may be made to the Manna Food Center of Montgomery County, NAMI, or the Muscular Dystrophy Association.