Interchange designs for Routes 1, 123 in Woodbridge should be scrapped

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and Prince William County(PWC) just completed the widening of Route 1, between Mount Pleasant Drive and Annapolis Way just south of the Occoquan River in late 2020.

A massively over-designed interchange at Routes 1 and 123 was also included as part of the project to provide better network connectivity between the Belmont Bay community and Interstate 95. But, due to the high cost of the interchange, only the Right of Way (ROW) was obtained and the construction was shifted to a future Phase 2.

Just recently, VDOT and Prince William County initiated a Strategically Targeted Affordable RoadwaySolutions (STARS) study for the interchange to attempt the scale back the scope and cost of the interchange. Unfortunately, the initial alternatives presented as part of the STARS study did not include any concepts outside of the existing interchange footprint was approved over 10 years ago and before the I-95 E-ZPass Express Lanes Comprehensive Agreement was signed, the North Woodbridge Small Area/Town CenterPlan was finalized and the Transforming Rail in Virginia was initiated.

The current interchange design and STARS variants should be scrapped. All the alternatives presented restrict vehicle turn movements and include circuitous bike/ped movements that only serve to increase vehicle speeds, reduce safety, and induce additional vehicle trips.

Route 1 already creates a massive barrier between the Virginia Railway Express and the planned town center and constructing the massive interchange will only further separate the “planned” transit-oriented community.

The whole concept of transit-oriented smart growth development is for the residents to access transit service and other adjacent amenities without needing to use a vehicle.

The focus should be on creating a transit-oriented smart-growth development community for Prince William County. The movement of transit/pedestrian/bike should be prioritized with Route 1 and Route 123 is designated as urban boulevards, which have lower vehicle design speeds compared to their current principal arterial designation.

If an interchange is still a priority for the county, a single loop/quadrant interchange is the best option for this location. It will require additional ROW, but could allow for a significantly shorter/smaller bridge structure compared to the alternatives presented.

The Route 28/Wellington Rd/Norfolk Southern Interchange at Route 28 and Wellington Road in Manassas is an example of this type of configuration. Additional ROW could be acquired through the rezoning process. Excess ROW should be used to support affordable housing opportunities.

North Woodbridge is an important activity center for Prince William County and the proposed interchange designs will make it difficult to realize the area’s potential.

Mark Scheufler

Prince William County