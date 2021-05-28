Gerald Collins, 83, passed away in Charlottesville, Virginia on May 26, 2021. Gerald is predeceased by his beloved wife, Sadie Lee Payne Collins, his parents Jacob and Elizabeth Collins, and 13 brothers and sisters including his twin sister Geraldine Balling. Gerald is survived by his James “Jim” Collins (Lori), and John Anthony “Tony” Collins; cherished grandchildren, Ashley Waller (Anthony), Daniel Collins, Elizabeth Putnam (Kevin), Steven Holmes (Crystal), Chryston Boyd (Brandon), and Hanna Collins; and great-grandchildren, Bryna, Arya, Cade, Kyleigh, and Dakota; his brother Thomas Collins; and his sisters in law Iris Payne Souder, Lois Walski, and Patricia Marshall.

Gerald will be laid to rest with his beloved Sadie at Quantico National Cemetery on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 10 am.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Hospice of the Piedmont.