First baby entered into 2021 Prince William County Fair Baby Contest

Published May 28, 2021 at 2:15PM | Updated May 28, 2021 at 2:39PM

We have the first entrant to the Baby Contest for the 2021 Prince William County Fair.

Oliver Keith Dobie, who is 12 months old, will be one of the many babies in this year’s competition. Oliver’s family signed him up to be a contestant on using the form on the Prince William County Fair website.

The Baby Contest is open to residents of Prince William County, Manassas, or Manassas Park, and will take place over two days — Girls and boys, ages 9 to 18 months, will take place at 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., respectively, on Saturday, August 14.

Girls and boys ages 19 to 36 months will take place at 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., respectively, on Sunday, August 15.

Each child entered will receive two free tickets to the far for the day of the competition. Competition judges evaluate the children in the competition for personality and cuteness, as it’s not a beauty pageant.

All entries for the competition must be postmarked by July 31, 2021, to participate in the Baby Contest.

Potomac Local News has sponsored the contest since 2017. This year, I’m proud to have been asked to return as the host for the competition.

Here’s a video of the 2016 baby contest.

As we reported earlier this month, the Prince William County Fair will return for its 71st year after taking off last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. A full list of activities and prices for fair tickets can be found on the fair website.

The Prince William County Fair starts Friday, August 13, and runs through Saturday, August 21.