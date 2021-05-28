County to honor trash haulers, notes dangers of the job

Published May 28, 2021 at 1:31PM | Updated May 28, 2021 at 2:40PM

The week of June 17 is National Waste and Recycling Workers Week, formerly known as Garbage Man Day.

Annually, communities across the nation are encouraged to take a moment during this special week and show appreciation for the men and women in the solid waste management industry.

These workers, particularly, trash and recycling collectors keep neighborhoods and streets safe and clean.

June is also National Safety Month and according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, these workers rank six out of 10 on the list of fatal job injuries, which makes safety an appropriate focus year-round. The Prince William County Solid Waste Division will recognize National Waste and Recycling Workers Week, with a focus on worker safety and appreciation.

All trash haulers that come to the Prince William County Landfill on June 17 will receive an expression of thanks and a special treat that includes safety tips.

In addition to collecting trash, solid waste industry employees are also pioneers in advancing technologies such as recycling, renewable and sustainable energy, and the reduction of fossil fuel dependence. Match that with their clear impact on community cleanliness and hygiene, and it seems the modern-day garbage man should receive more than our garbage every week.

During the week of June 17 (June 13-19), there are many ways that residents and businesses can show support and appreciation for the people doing these dangerous and important jobs. Here are several suggestions:

Slow down and pay extra attention when approaching or passing a collection vehicle.

Follow the provided guidelines for size and weight limitations and types of materials discarded in the regular trash and recycling bins.