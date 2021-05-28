Cole Mason Conn, 25, of Woodbridge, Virginia, died at Medstar Georgetown University Hospital on Monday, May, 24, 2021. Cole passed away from liver cancer that was discovered in its very late stages. Cole was born in Louisiana to Edd and Thao Conn. He was a proud, hardworking carpenter by trade, and a great father and provider to his loving family. In his spare time, he loved to play video games, ride motorcycles, and to entertain his friends and family. Cole is survived by his gracious wife, Chantal Conn, and his adorable children, Zayden Messiah Ricketts, Cole Mason Conn Jr, and Jordan Cooper Conn. He has left behind his parents as well, Edd and Thao Conn, and his siblings.