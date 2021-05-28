Published May 28, 2021 at 1:17PM | Updated May 28, 2021 at 2:40PM

Boaters, paddlers may once again float under Rappahannock bridge

The Rappahannock River is now open to recreational users near the Interstate 95 bridges in Fredericksburg.

Paddlers will no longer portage to safely navigate through the work zone as bridge construction continues as part of the I-95 Rappahannock River Crossing projects.

Earlier today, crews removed the portage to allow river users to pass underneath the I-95 bridges without having to exit the water.

Two new interstate bridges are being built between Stafford County and the City of Fredericksburg to carry a total of six new lanes of through traffic over the river.

A portage was required to allow crews to extend a temporary equipment bridge in the river toward the Stafford riverbank.

Weather permitting, the river channel is anticipated to remain open to recreational traffic until early Aug. 2021, when portage use will be required on an intermittent basis.

The temporary bridge will be reinstalled to allow crews to use a crane to advance construction on the future I-95 northbound bridge.

All recreational traffic, on the river and on pedestrian trails, is encouraged to obey all signs and warnings in the construction work zone.