Prince William County

Arrest made in connection to Dale City shooting; suspects also tied to robbery

Shooting Investigation *ARREST | ADDITIONAL INCIDENTS – On May 18, detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau concluded an investigation into the shooting that was reported to have occurred in the 3500 block of Forestdale Ave. in Woodbridge (22192) on May 7.

The victim, a 19-year-old man, was inside of a vehicle with an acquaintance, identified as the accused when a round was discharged from a firearm. The victim exited the vehicle and fell to the ground where he was located by

bystanders who contacted the police.

The accused fled the scene in his vehicle prior to police arriving at the location. While investigating, detectives determined that the accused, identified as Naseem Isaiah ROULACK, matched the description of a suspect involved in a previous unrelated robbery.

The investigation into the robbery revealed that on the afternoon of May 5, a 17-year-old male juvenile arranged to sell jewelry and clothing to an unknown man, who was later identified as ROULACK. While waiting in a vehicle in the 17300 block of Sligo Lp. in Dumfries to conduct the transaction, the victim and two acquaintances were approached by ROULACK and another unknown man. During the encounter, the suspects brandished firearms and demanded property from the victim and the acquaintances.

When one of the acquaintances, identified as a 20-year-old man, refused to hand over his property, one of the suspect’s struck him with the firearm. The suspects then fled the area on foot while the victim’s drove to an area hospital where police were notified. Jewelry and clothing items were reported missing. The 20-year-old victim who was struck with the firearm reported significant injuries.

During the investigations, detectives determined that ROULACK was connected to both incidents and obtained warrants for his arrest. In addition, detectives identified the second suspect in the robbery as Shanti Negus FELTON and obtained warrants for his arrest.

On May 18, the accused, Naseem Isaiah ROULACK, was located and taken into custody without incident. Attempts to locate FELTON have been unsuccessful.

Arrested on May 18:

Naseem Isaiah ROULACK, 19, of 14122 Carmody Pl. in Woodbridge

Charged with 1 count of robbery, 2 counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, 2 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and 1 count of aggravated malicious wounding

Court Date: July 26, 2021 | Bond: Unavailable

Wanted: [Photo from February 2021]

Shanti Negus FELTON, 18, of the 17400 block of Denali Pl. in Dumfries

Described as a black male, 5’8”, 120lbs., with long black hair, brown eyes, and a mustache

Wanted for robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and malicious wounding

Officer assaulted

Assault and Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On May 27 at 2:47AM, officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 17360 Dumfries Rd. in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a man who was refusing to leave the store. Upon arrival, officers located a man, later identified as the accused, who was intoxicated, and subsequently arrested.

While processing the accused at the police station, he attempted to remove his restraints and refused to follow officer’s commands. When officers attempted to re-secure the accused, a struggle ensued where the accused grabbed an officer. Eventually, the accused was secured without further incident.

As officers were transporting the accused to the Adult Detention Center, he attempted to damage the windows of the police cruiser. Officers stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Cardinal Dr. and Minnieville Rd. where the accused then actively resisted officers attempt to re-secure him in the vehicle.

During the second altercation, the accused attempted to kick an officer before spatting on the officer. The officers eventually re-secured the accused and continued the transport. No injuries were reported by the officers. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Sidrat RODRIGUEZ GONZALEZ, was arrested.

Arrested on May 27: [No Photo Available]

Sidrat RODRIGUEZ GONZALEZ, 29, of 2500 South 10th St. in Philadelphia, PA

Charged with 2 counts of assault & battery on LEO, 1 count of obstruction of justice, and 1 count of intoxicated in public

Court Date: July 8, 2021 | Bond: Unavailable

Stafford County