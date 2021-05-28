Andy John Gaspard, 50, passed away on May 22, 2021 in Fairfax, Virginia, following a life defined by love, loyalty and devotion to his family, friends, and fraternity brothers. The youngest of the seven children of Andre and Marie-Antoinette Gaspard (of Petit-Goave, Haiti), Andy epitomizes the American dream.

Andy was born on February 5, 1971, in Nyack, New York, where he graduated from Nyack High School. There, he formed lifelong friendships, including those with members of his rap “crew,” the infamous (so he would say) BNC Posse.

Andy was an accomplished and respected professional with a host of credentials and accolades to his name. He served as Vice President of Information Technology Service Delivery at Peraton Corporation, a position he earned following hard work, perseverance and dedication for over 25 years as an IT executive with Orkand Corporation and Harris Government Solutions. Andy earned countless honors and awards for his work, including the 2020 Oktane Award as a Change Maker, an honor bestowed by industry leaders. It was while holding those high-stakes positions that Andy simultaneously completed his Howard University education and earned his MBA.

Andy was driven for sure, but not by a desire for fame or favor or power. He was driven to be a source of pride to his parents and siblings, and a source of example to his four children and 25 nieces and nephews who admire and look up to him, many of whom followed on the path he trail-blazed for them. He paid it forward from the example he received from his parents and siblings. Indeed, “Uncle Andy” was a mentor, an inspiration, a confidant, and a pro bono IT consultant to most of his family and friends.

Andy was also a pillar in the community and a proud and valued member in good standing with Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated. He was initiated into the fraternity in 2011 with his line brothers. His line was fondly named the “Kharismatic Centurions of the Epoch”. At the time of his passing, he was a member of the elite Flagship of the Fleet, the Washington, DC Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi, Fraternity, Inc. “BIG,” as he was affectionately known by his fraternity brothers, served on several committees and used his talents and expertise to develop the chapter’s website. Andy is known for his character and ability and willingness to support brothers in time of need.

Andy counted his family and friends as part of his “village.” According to Andy, it always takes a village and his village “is so powerful that it doesn’t matter if we’re 20 miles apart, 200 miles apart, 500 miles apart,” whenever the bell rings and it is time for action, we are there for each other. We were his village, and he was our appointed Chief, and not even the gates of Heaven can separate us.

We love you Andy; you will be sorely missed.

Andy was preceded in death by his parents, Andre and Marie-Antoinette Gaspard, his sister and godmother, Marlene Gaspard Durand, his niece, Christina Gaspard, his aunts Celimene St. Fleur and Eugenie Gaspard, and his cousin, Yves-Margarette Jean-Louis.

Andy is survived by his wife, Katina Gaspard, his children Devona, Asannee, Jasmine and Justin, his siblings, Serge Gaspard, Handy Andre, Jacques Gaspard, Berthony Gaspard, and Josette Gaspard Theodore, an aunt, Susanne Jean-Louis, an uncle, St. Valley Jean-Louis, his favorite cousin from his wife’s side of the family, as he would say, Towana Howard, and a whole hosts of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.

Andy’s viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, from 10:30a.m. until the time of service, 11:30a.m., at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 13752 Marys Way, Woodbridge, VA 22191.