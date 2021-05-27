Prince William County

Man, 22 killed in crash in Nokesville

Fatal Crash Investigation — On May 26 at 7:35 p.m., investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the 13300 block of Bristow Rd. in Nokesville (20181) to investigate a crash. The investigation revealed that the driver of 2005 Subaru WRX was traveling northbound on Bristow Rd. when the vehicle crossed over the center line and struck a 2013 Nissan Leaf traveling the opposite direction. The driver of the Subaru was extricated from the vehicle and transported to an area hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries sustained during the crash. The driver of the Nissan was also transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Speed is a factor in the crash. The driver of the Subaru was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. The investigation continues.

Identified:

The deceased driver of the 2005 Subaru WRX was identified as Nathan Patrick REED, 22, of Manassas

The driver of the 2013 Nissan Leaf was identified as a 16-year-old male juvenile, of Nokesville

Man shot inside Woodbridge apartment complex, police search for shooter

Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On May 13 at 9:50 p.m., officers responded to the Misty Ridge Apartments located in the 15000 block of Lost Canyon Ct. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shooting. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 22-year-old man, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were inside the above location handling a firearm when a round discharged and struck the victim in the lower body. The victim was transported to an area hospital by the accused where police were notified. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Victor Abraham CORNEJO. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.

Wanted: [Photo from August 2019]

Victor Abraham CORNEJO, 22, of the 1600 block of Old Bridge Rd. in Woodbridge

Described as a Hispanic male, 6’00”, 170lbs., with long curly black hair, brown eyes, and a scar on his right forearm

Wanted for reckless handling of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Suspect in armed robbery, strangulation cases surrenders

Police said a suspect involved in the armed robbery that occurred at Tayloe and Gordon Drives near Dale City on May 11 is behind bars. The victim, a 36-year-old man, reported to police that he was contacted by an unknown man who arranged to sell him a large amount of vehicle parts. Shortly after arriving, a white SUV pulled up and parked next to the victim. The driver of the vehicle then approached the victim’s vehicle while brandishing a firearm and demanded money from the victim. Upon receiving the money, the suspect fled the area in the white SUV. No one was injured.

The suspect is also charged with strangling a woman last month. On April 1 at 11:23 a.m, officers responded to investigate a domestic that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 3800 block of Ogilvie Court in Lake Ridge earlier that morning. The victim, a 27-year-old woman, reported to police that she and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. At one point, the accused followed the victim out of the residence where he then grabbed the victim’s throat before pushing her to the ground.

On May 26, the suspect sought in both the robbery and the domestic was arrested. The suspect turned himself in to the police without incident.

Steven David Deane, 32, of the 3800 block of Ogilvie Court in Woodbridge is charged with robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, strangulation, and domestic assault & battery. He’s due in court Date on July 22, 2021.

Man interferes with car tow, strikes officer, police said

Assault and Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On May 25 at 8:59AM, officers responded to the 16800 block of Toms River Lp. in Dumfries (22026) to investigate an individual interfering with a vehicle being lawfully towed. While investigating, a man, later identified as the accused, was observed by officers moving the tow truck driver’s equipment. Officers intervened and the accused refused to follow officer’s commands and struck an officer. At that point, the accused was told he was under arrest while continuing to disregard the officer’s commands. After a brief struggle, the accused was taken into custody. During the encounter, the accused struck one officer and grabbed another. Minor injuries were reported by both of the officer’s and the accused. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Carlos Enrique SALGUERO ORELLANA, was arrested.

Arrested on May 25:

Carlos Enrique SALGUERO ORELLANA, 21, of 16859 Toms River Lp. in Dumfries

Charged with 2 counts of assault & battery on LEO, 1 count of obstruction of justice, and 1 count of disorderly conduct

Court Date: August 2, 2021 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond