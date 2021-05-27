Publisher's Post

Does your child stand for the pledge?

By Uriah Kiser
Potomac Local News President Publisher Uriah Kiser

Standing, facing the U.S. Flag, and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance was a daily occurrence when I was a child in Prince William County Public Schools.

  • Today, it might surprise you

As we report on the school policies from public school divisions across our region, we’d like to hear from you.

  • Does your child stand and recite the pledge?
  • Does their school require them to do so?
  • Should children say the Pledge of Allegiance? Why or why not?

We want to hear from you.

  • Please email us your thoughts and help us tell this community news story.

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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