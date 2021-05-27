Published May 27, 2021 at 1:52PM

Does your child stand for the pledge?

Standing, facing the U.S. Flag, and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance was a daily occurrence when I was a child in Prince William County Public Schools.

Today, it might surprise you

As we report on the school policies from public school divisions across our region, we’d like to hear from you.

Does your child stand and recite the pledge?

Does their school require them to do so?

Should children say the Pledge of Allegiance? Why or why not?

We want to hear from you.