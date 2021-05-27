Does your child stand for the pledge?

Standing, facing the U.S. Flag, and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance was a daily occurrence when I was a child in Prince William County Public Schools.
- Today, it might surprise you
As we report on the school policies from public school divisions across our region, we’d like to hear from you.
- Does your child stand and recite the pledge?
- Does their school require them to do so?
- Should children say the Pledge of Allegiance? Why or why not?
We want to hear from you.
- Please email us your thoughts and help us tell this community news story.