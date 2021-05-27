Brian David Fiebig

Brian D. Fiebig, 25, of Dumfries died accidentally May 23, 2021 in Ocean City, MD. Brian was born April 24, 1996 in Virginia, to Bruce and Susan Fiebig. He is preceded in death by his mother Susan Fiebig.

He is survived by his father, Bruce Fiebig; his sister, Michelle Fiebig; brother, Daniel Fiebig; nephew, Robert Hastings; and grandfather, George P. Lewett.

Brian loved working with animals, and was dedicated to supporting the ASPCA. As a lover of all arts, he displayed his many life-long passions through mediums of photography, music, and painting.

A Life Celebration service will be held at 6pm, June 1, 2021 at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Blvd. Dale City, VA 22193. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local ASPCA or Humane Society in Brian’s name.