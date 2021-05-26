Youngkin doesn’t gaggle

Published May 26, 2021 at 9:39AM | Updated May 26, 2021 at 12:48PM

During my time covering state and local politics, I’ve heard a lot of stump speeches.

Glenn Youngkin, the GOP nominee for Virginia Governor, gave one near Dumfries this week.

It was essentially a rehash of a video he showed before he took the stage, produced after winning his party’s nomination.

The win came this month, the video is still fresh, so we’ll give him a pass.

We hope he adds some new topics to the repertories as time goes on.

Finally, as he moves around the commonwealth, I hope he sets aside time to speak with (gaggle, as we refer to it) with the when get steps off stage.