Youngkin doesn’t gaggle

During my time covering state and local politics, I’ve heard a lot of stump speeches.
- Glenn Youngkin, the GOP nominee for Virginia Governor, gave one near Dumfries this week.
- It was essentially a rehash of a video he showed before he took the stage, produced after winning his party’s nomination.
- The win came this month, the video is still fresh, so we’ll give him a pass.
- We hope he adds some new topics to the repertories as time goes on.
Finally, as he moves around the commonwealth, I hope he sets aside time to speak with (gaggle, as we refer to it) with the when get steps off stage.
- It’s a common practice that both candidates and sitting governors do regularly, and it didn’t happen after his speech near Dumfries.
- A gaggle was never planned that evening, a Youngkin campaign spokeswoman said today.