Publisher's Post

Youngkin doesn’t gaggle

By Uriah Kiser
Potomac Local News President Publisher Uriah Kiser

During my time covering state and local politics, I’ve heard a lot of stump speeches.

  • Glenn Youngkin, the GOP nominee for Virginia Governor, gave one near Dumfries this week.
  • It was essentially a rehash of a video he showed before he took the stage, produced after winning his party’s nomination.
  • The win came this month, the video is still fresh, so we’ll give him a pass.
  • We hope he adds some new topics to the repertories as time goes on.

Finally, as he moves around the commonwealth, I hope he sets aside time to speak with (gaggle, as we refer to it) with the when get steps off stage.

  • It’s a common practice that both candidates and sitting governors do regularly, and it didn’t happen after his speech near Dumfries.
  • A gaggle was never planned that evening, a Youngkin campaign spokeswoman said today.

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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