Summer reversal schedule to take effect on Express Lanes

The E-ZPass Express Lanes on Interstates 95 and 395 are about to switch over to a new summer reversal schedule.
This is when the direction of travel on the lanes is reversed to accommodate rush-hour traffic. The lanes carry drivers north in the mornings and south in the afternoons.
From Transurban, the firm that manages the lanes:
The summer reversal schedule begins on Thursday, May 27, 2021 and runs through September 7, 2021, the Tuesday after Labor Day.
Monday-Friday the morning southbound reversal start time changes from 11:00 AM to 10:30 AM
- The 95 and 395 Express Lanes can take up to two hours to reverse and will now be open southbound on weekdays by around 12:30 pm
- The overnight and weekend reversal schedules will not change
Due to the Memorial Day holiday there will be a change to the reversal schedule on Monday, May 31.
- Friday, May 28: Follow summer reversal schedule
- Saturday, May 29: Follow normal reversal schedule
- Sunday, May 30: Follow normal reversal schedule
- Monday, May 31: 95 and 395 Express Lanes will remain northbound all day
- Tuesday, June 25: The summer reversal schedule will resume