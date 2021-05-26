Published May 26, 2021 at 12:27PM | Updated May 27, 2021 at 7:44PM

Summer reversal schedule to take effect on Express Lanes

The E-ZPass Express Lanes on Interstates 95 and 395 are about to switch over to a new summer reversal schedule.

This is when the direction of travel on the lanes is reversed to accommodate rush-hour traffic. The lanes carry drivers north in the mornings and south in the afternoons.

From Transurban, the firm that manages the lanes:

The summer reversal schedule begins on Thursday, May 27, 2021 and runs through September 7, 2021, the Tuesday after Labor Day.

Monday-Friday the morning southbound reversal start time changes from 11:00 AM to 10:30 AM

The 95 and 395 Express Lanes can take up to two hours to reverse and will now be open southbound on weekdays by around 12:30 pm

The overnight and weekend reversal schedules will not change

Due to the Memorial Day holiday there will be a change to the reversal schedule on Monday, May 31.