Hurricane force wind clocked as storms roar across region

Massive storms swept across Prince William County and Manassas today, leaving tens of thousands in Northern Virginia without power.
- In our area, Dominion reported more than 2,200 customers without power in the Manassas area, and more than 400 in the Woodbridge area were without electricity just after 10 p.m.
- NOVEC reports nearly 650 customers in the dark in Prince William County.
- In Manassas, the city owns the utilities, and while it doesn’t post its outage numbers online, the city took to social media to report many had lost power.
A severe thunderstorm roared through the area about 9 p.m., bringing down tree limbs onto the powerline, rain, and gusty winds.
- An 82 mph wind gust was recorded on a buoy in the Occoquan River during the storm, winds saw in a Category 1 hurricane.
A severe thunderstorm watch was issued at 3 p.m., and storms began firing up over Manassas not long after.
- As the storms died down, the watch was allowed to expire at 10 p.m.
Send us photos of the storm or photos of storm damage.