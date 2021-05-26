Published May 26, 2021 at 10:31PM

Hurricane force wind clocked as storms roar across region

Massive storms swept across Prince William County and Manassas today, leaving tens of thousands in Northern Virginia without power.

In our area, Dominion reported more than 2,200 customers without power in the Manassas area, and more than 400 in the Woodbridge area were without electricity just after 10 p.m.

NOVEC reports nearly 650 customers in the dark in Prince William County.

In Manassas, the city owns the utilities, and while it doesn’t post its outage numbers online, the city took to social media to report many had lost power.

A severe thunderstorm roared through the area about 9 p.m., bringing down tree limbs onto the powerline, rain, and gusty winds.

An 82 mph wind gust was recorded on a buoy in the Occoquan River during the storm, winds saw in a Category 1 hurricane.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued at 3 p.m., and storms began firing up over Manassas not long after.

As the storms died down, the watch was allowed to expire at 10 p.m.

Send us photos of the storm or photos of storm damage.