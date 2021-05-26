Collective bargaining town hall tonight

Supervisor Yesli Vega will hold a virtual town hall meeting tonight on the ability of Prince William County employees to negotiate their contracts.
A new Virginia law that went into effect May 1 allows local government employees to enter into collective bargaining agreements. Before, such agreements and attempts to unionize were prohibited.
Prince William County must decide if it will allow collective bargaining. It’s Board of County Supervisors this month is reviewing the matter.
Tonight, Vega’s town hall will dive deeper into the topic. Her office tells us:
…my office will be holding a virtual community meeting on public sector collective bargaining and what it could mean for Prince William County. Our discussion will feature:
— Joe Mirabile of the Prince William Professional Firefighters
— Vincent Vernuccio of Virginia Works and the Institute for the American Worker
— Michelle Casciato, Deputy Executive for Prince William County.
If you haven’t yet had a chance, please visit www.colesdistrict.org to sign up. You can also watch the meeting via livestream on my office Facebook page at Coles Supervisor Yesli Vega – Home | Facebook.