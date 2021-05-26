Collective bargaining town hall tonight

Published May 26, 2021 at 11:03AM | Updated May 26, 2021 at 12:38PM

Supervisor Yesli Vega will hold a virtual town hall meeting tonight on the ability of Prince William County employees to negotiate their contracts.

A new Virginia law that went into effect May 1 allows local government employees to enter into collective bargaining agreements. Before, such agreements and attempts to unionize were prohibited.

Prince William County must decide if it will allow collective bargaining. It’s Board of County Supervisors this month is reviewing the matter.

Tonight, Vega’s town hall will dive deeper into the topic. Her office tells us: