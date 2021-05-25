Warrant obtained man jailed in Fla., tied to Triangle man’s murder

Published May 25, 2021 at 3:51PM | Updated May 25, 2021 at 4:46PM

Murder Investigation – On October 22, 2020, detectives began to investigate the disappearance of a 25-year-old man who was reported missing by his family. The investigation revealed that the man, identified as Brian TROTTER, was last seen on October 17 leaving his home located in the 18100 block of Kilmer Ln in Triangle (22172) to reportedly travel to Washington DC with a friend, later identified as the accused.

A few days later, family members reported Brian missing to Prince William County police after having no contact with him since he left the home. At the time of Brian’s initial disappearance, there were no indications of foul play which would have classified him as endangered.

On October 25, 2020, Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash involving the accused in the Miami-Dade area of the state. During the investigation into the crash, troopers located Brian’s remains in the trunk area of the vehicle.

Brian reportedly suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide by the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office. The accused was subsequently arrested by Florida authorities in connection to the killing.

The investigation into the murder was initially being investigated by Miami-Dade police until probable cause was developed which indicated the death occurred in Prince William County.

On May 24, 2021, after consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, Prince William County homicide detectives obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Robert Avery Dupree COLTRAIN, based on further investigation. The accused remains incarcerated in Florida and is expected to be extradited back to Virginia.

Charged on May 24, 2021: [No Photo Available]

Robert Avery Dupree COLTRAIN, 25, of the 7200 block of Mackay Ct in Spotsylvania

Charged with murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Court Date: July 26, 2021 | Status: Incarcerated in Florida