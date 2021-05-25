Suspicious envelope found: “Open please anthrax inside”

Manassas City

Suspicious Event — On May 24, 2021, at approximately 1:38 p.m. officers from the Manassas City Police Department responded to the 9300 block of Prescott Ave. for a suspicious event. The reporting party stated that she retrieved her mail from the mailbox, and located an envelope with the words “Open please anthrax inside” written on the outside. Upon further investigation, officers learned that this was not a credible threat, and that the envelope contained a thank you note card. There is currently no threat to the community. The investigation is ongoing.

Hit and Run — On May 24, 2021, at approximately 9:03 p.m. officers from the Manassas City Police Department responded to the 8600 block of Mathis Ave. for a hit and run. Officers located an abandoned black Nissan Pathfinder with no tags. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the black Nissan Pathfinder had driven over the curve, and hit a parked white box truck. The suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival. The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Manassas City Police Department at 703-257-8000 or the Manassas City/Manassas Park Crime Solvers at 703-330-0330.

Prince William County

Malicious Wounding by Mob *ARREST – On May 24, the additional two suspects wanted in connection to the stabbing that was reported to have occurred in the 1400 block of Bayside Ave. in Woodbridge (22191) on May 10, were arrested. The suspects, Pablo Omar URIAS MORALES and Jose URIAS MORALES, were located in Omaha, Nebraska and taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Arrested on May 24: [No Photo Available]

Jose URIAS MORALES, 38, of 1408Woodlark Dr. in District Heights, MD Charged with malicious wounding by mob and assault by mob

Pablo Omar URIAS MORALES, 24, of 1408 Woodlark Dr. in District Heights, MD

Charged with malicious wounding by mob and use of a firearm in commission of a felony Court Date for Both: Pending | Status: Incarcerated in Nebraska

Malicious Wounding by Mob [Previously Released] – On May 10 at 3:08AM, officers responded to the Bayvue Apartments located in the 1400 block of Bayside Ave. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located a 42-year-old man, suffering from severe stab wounds and provided immediate first aid until rescue personnel arrived. The victim was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The investigation revealed that a group of men were in the above area when an altercation ensued. During the altercation, a second victim, a 33-year-old man, was struck resulting in minor injuries before the parties separated. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspects who were not located. While investigating, detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau identified the suspects and obtained arrest warrants for Ulises Isaias URIAS MORALES, Jose URIAS MORALES, and Pablo Omar URIAS MORALES. Later that evening, Ulises Isaias URIAS MORALES, was taken into custody without incident in the Woodbridge area. Attempts to locate the other suspects have been unsuccessful.