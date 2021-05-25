Edward Stewart Robertson, 89, died May 22, 2021, in Lake Ridge, VA. He was born Oct. 9, 1931, in Richmond, VA, to the late Dr. & Mrs. Abner Robertson.

Stewart is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jean Beckh Robertson; children: D. Scott Robertson, (Susan) of Bristow, VA; Lynn R. Andresen, (Bill) of Lake Ridge, VA, and E. Stewart Robertson, Jr. (Jennifer) of San Carlos, CA; two brothers: M. Bruce Robertson (Juanita) of Lewisburg, WV and Dr. William A. Robertson (Mary) of Manakin-Sabot, VA, brother-in-law, Frank D. Hargrove of Beaverdam, VA, plus numerous nieces and nephews.

He is survived by 7 grandchildren: Christopher Andresen (Erica); Allison Yates (Steven); Katelyn Maertzig (Andrew); Abigail Robertson, Beckh Robertson; Eva Robertson and Charlotte Robertson. Also surviving are four great granddaughters, a great grandson due later this year, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Stewart was preceded in death by his son, W. Bruce Robertson, of Sarasota, FL and his sister, Oriana Robertson Hargrove, of Beaverdam, VA.

Stewart graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond, VA and Hampden-Sydney College in Hampden-Sydney, VA. While at Hampden-Sydney he enlisted in the Marine Corps Platoon Leaders Course. After graduation he entered flight training at Pensacola, FL and Beeville, TX, where he earned his wings as a F9F-8 carrier qualified fighter pilot. He served in a Squadron in Cherry Point, NC from 1956 to 1958. After active service he spent 7 years in a Reserve Squadron in Norfolk, VA.

Stewart joined Esso Standard Oil Company in Roanoke, VA (later ExxonMobil) in marketing and enjoyed a 33-year career in Roanoke & Lynchburg, VA; Silver Spring, MD; Los Angeles, CA; Charlotte, NC; Memphis, TN and Houston, TX. He and his wife have resided at Westminster at Lake Ridge, VA for the past eight years.

Stewart was an avid duck hunter and longtime member of Ducks Unlimited. He enjoyed playing tennis with his wife and friends. An accomplished pilot, he enjoyed flying light planes and sailing competitively with his brother-in-law, Frank Hargrove. He will be sorely missed.