Drivers stuck behind Manassas Park railroad crossing

Published May 25, 2021 at 3:41PM | Updated May 25, 2021 at 4:47PM

Manassas Park officials today told us they are aware of problems at a railroad crossing at the center of town, and that they’re working with the Norfolk Southern Railroad to fix the issue.

The crossing arms are lowering when there is no train approaching, creating delays along Manassas Drive.

The city says the railroad has replaced components inside the sensor box that could be causing the issue. Residents are asked to report problems at the crossing, by dialing 1-800-946-4744.

Those who are stuck behind the crossing arms when there is no train present should call 9-1-1.