Bristow elementary school presented $1,000 STEAM grant

The Kuma Foundation’s Founder and Chairman of the Board, Ray Kimble, presented a $1,000 check to Chad Wray, Principal of Victory Elementary School, to be used for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) enrichment on Friday.

The Kuma Foundation committed to giving 10% of all proceeds from their Annual “Full STEAM Ahead” Fun Run to the school with the most participation. Victory Elementary School was the winner.

“We are thrilled to be the recipients of this grant,” said Chad Wray, Principal of Victory Elementary. “The Victory school community really showed up and had a great time supporting our school. This money will go a long way toward augmenting hands-on STEAM activities for our students. I am always grateful for the opportunity to work with The Kuma Foundation and look forward to future collaborations.”

The Kuma Foundation provides STEAM exposure, education, and enrichment to underserved and underrepresented kids through STEAM clubs, career exploration programs, mentorships and scholarships. In addition, they have provided groceries, and mortgage, rent and utility relief to families in Prince William County in response to the pandemic and to ensure kids have a healthy learning environment.

“Providing STEAM enrichment is at the heart of our mission, so we’re excited to provide this STEAM award to Victory Elementary,” said Kimble. “This grant is especially rewarding because Victory Elementary hosted our first-ever STEAM club and continues to be a great partner.”