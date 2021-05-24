Woman, 32, killed in Cardinal Drive crash

Police are investigating another fatal crash on Cardinal Drive in Woodbridge.

Fatal Crash Investigation – On May 23 at 7:48 a.m., investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Cardinal Dr. and Swan Way in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a two-vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2006 Nissan Altima was traveling eastbound on Cardinal Dr. near Swan Way at a high rate of speed when the vehicle struck a 2005 Toyota Camry from behind that was traveling in the same direction.

After colliding with the Camry, the Altima left the roadway before striking a guardrail and a chain-link fence. The Altima eventually came to a rest on its roof in a nearby retention pond. A male and female occupant inside the Altima were ejected, while a third male occupant crawled out of the vehicle and initially fled the scene before being located by officers near Eastlawn Ave.

The female occupant in the Altima died at the scene as a result of her injuries sustained in the crash. One of the male occupants in the Altima was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries while the third male occupant was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

At this time, investigators are continuing their investigation into the crash to determine who was driving the Altima at the time of the collision. The driver, and sole occupant of the Camry, was not injured.

The investigation continues.

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