Pets now in our News Emails

Anyone who knows me will tell you my family loves animals.

From cats, dogs, and goats — we’ve shared a large part of our life with our pets.

That’s why it’s so important that, here at PLN, we do our part when it comes to reuniting lost pets with their owners and helping pets find forever homes.

Starting today, we’ve added a Pets section to our News Email to feature pets available for adoption and stray animals rescued by animal control.

We’ll share posts from area Animal Control offices to include Prince William and Stafford counties.

We trust and will share only information from these resources.

If you work at an area shelter, please feel free to email us a link to your embeddable social media post on Facebook, featuring your animal, or Tweet us your animal @PotomacLocal.