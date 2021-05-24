Publisher's Post

Pets now in our News Emails

By Uriah Kiser
Potomac Local News President Publisher Uriah Kiser

Anyone who knows me will tell you my family loves animals.

  • From cats, dogs, and goats — we’ve shared a large part of our life with our pets.
  • That’s why it’s so important that, here at PLN, we do our part when it comes to reuniting lost pets with their owners and helping pets find forever homes.

Starting today, we’ve added a Pets section to our News Email to feature pets available for adoption and stray animals rescued by animal control.

  • We’ll share posts from area Animal Control offices to include Prince William and Stafford counties.
  • We trust and will share only information from these resources.

If you work at an area shelter, please feel free to email us a link to your embeddable social media post on Facebook, featuring your animal, or Tweet us your animal @PotomacLocal.

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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