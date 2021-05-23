‘Spring is for Hope’ webcast to share county history

Prince William is a special county, and on June 5th, our “Spring is for Hope” event is celebrating places and people that make our home what it is. Local artists will dazzle us with their talents and community leaders will share stories of places worth protecting from east to west.

Meet the people who are working to protect the resources that are the foundation of our community while enjoying music, good company, and more.

Dr. Angela Knight, International Coloratura Soprano, will perform excerpts from Queen of the People’s Heart, a musical about Princess Diana.

Frank Washington, Coalition to Save Thoroughfare, will talk about the value of honoring our historic resources.

Joyce Hudson, Coalition to Save Carver Road, will share information about The Settlement, an historic freed black community.

Martin Jeter will talk about the importance of natural area parkland and progress opening Davis Ford Road Park.

Ruth Anderson will tell the story of how the Harbor Drive Wellness Park came to be and why it matters.

Mike May will talk about how partnerships led to the Vantage Point Parkland on Tanyard Hill Road.

Learn how to register and more at pwconserve.org/party2021/index.html.