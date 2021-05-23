Most area government swimming pools reopening

Published May 23, 2021 at 1:15PM | Updated May 24, 2021 at 1:02AM

Several area government-run swimming pools will reopen for the summer.

Stafford County took to Facebook to announce the reopening of the county’s two public swimming pools. It comes after the pools were closed to the public in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And a public pool will open in Manassas. The won’t offer swimming lessons or the option to purchase pool passes.

However, swimming lessons, and birthday pool parties will be an option this summer in neighboring Manassas Park.

Last month, Manassas Park announced its pools would reopen this summer, too. Signal Bay Water Park opens May 28. City residents with ID will get in free on May 28 for what the city is calling a soft reopening.

Here’s the full summer schedule.

Prince William County has not stated whether or not it goverment-operated swimming pools will open this year.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced coronavirus-related restrictions will end on May 28.