‘I strongly suspect there is something mighty fishy going on here’

Hey everyone, we love getting your feedback.

Rick’s story really confirms what I have suspected for so long… that very few – if any – of the local government leaders in Stafford County have one iota of understanding what this damned Stafford Downtown Project is all about anyway!

What is really criminal is they aren’t telling the Stafford citizens one thing about this whole monstrous proposal someone is trying to stuff right down the throats of the taxpayers.

I strongly suspect, Uriah, that there is something mighty fishy going on here in my little corner of the world. I do hope you and your people will continue to keep a close eye on our situation AND continue to REPORT what is going on – it’s for damn sure the local government doesn’t have a clue and has no intention of telling ‘we – the people’ anything!

Appreciate all that you do!

— Jean Eustice, Stafford