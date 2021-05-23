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Fire engulfs car on Joplin Road

By Uriah Kiser
Submitted photo

This photo of a car engulfed in flames was sent to us by a PLN reader who was driving on Joplin Road on Saturday, May 22.

The reader tells us she came upon the car already engulfed in flames and called 9-1-1. The car was parked in the road, about 2 miles west of Quantico National Cemetery.

The car, which appears to be a Nissan sedan, had 30-day temporary license plates attached to its rear. The driver was nowhere to be found, the reader tells us.

Fire crews were dispatched at 3:17 p.m to douse the blaze and reopen the roadway, which connects Interstate 95 with Route 234 south of Manassas, at Independent Hill.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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