Fire engulfs car on Joplin Road

Published May 23, 2021 at 8:28AM | Updated May 23, 2021 at 12:54PM

This photo of a car engulfed in flames was sent to us by a PLN reader who was driving on Joplin Road on Saturday, May 22.

The reader tells us she came upon the car already engulfed in flames and called 9-1-1. The car was parked in the road, about 2 miles west of Quantico National Cemetery.

The car, which appears to be a Nissan sedan, had 30-day temporary license plates attached to its rear. The driver was nowhere to be found, the reader tells us.

Fire crews were dispatched at 3:17 p.m to douse the blaze and reopen the roadway, which connects Interstate 95 with Route 234 south of Manassas, at Independent Hill.

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