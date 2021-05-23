2 sought after Montclair shooting leaves 2 injured

There’s been no new information released about a shooting that took place Friday night in Montclair.
We’ll update this link when we have new information.
From Prince William police:
*INCIDENT: #Shooting | #Montclair–Officers are currently investigating a shooting that occurred in 5200 block of Waterway Dr. Two adult males have been transported to an area hospital. No suspects in custody at this time. Area residents can expect a heavy police presence. pic.twitter.com/2x8SUe7IPW
— Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) May 22, 2021