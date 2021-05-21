Police report: Charges filed in child sex assault

Prince William County

Suspect in stabbing arrested

Malicious Wounding – On May 20, the suspect sought in connection with the stabbing that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 13900 block of Mathews Dr. in Woodbridge (22191) on May 16, was arrested. The suspect, Malila SMITH, was located and taken into custody by members of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. Arrested on May 20: [No Photo Available]

Malila SMITH, 32, of the 13900 block of Mathews Dr. in Woodbridge Charged with malicious wounding

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable Malicious Wounding [Previously Released] – On May 16 at 2:30AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 13900 block of Mathews Dr. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a stabbing. The victim, a 29-year-old woman, reported to police that she and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused retrieved a knife and stabbed the victim before separating from the victim. When the victim went to call emergency services, the accused fled in her vehicle. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Malila SMITH. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.

Man charged in child sex assault

Aggravated Sexual Battery – On April 29, detectives with the Special Victims Unit, in coordination with Child Protective Services, began an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the Manassas (20109) area of Prince William County earlier that month. The investigation revealed that the female victim, who was between 11-12 years of age at the time of the offenses, was inappropriately touched by the accused, identified as a family member, during the above timeframe.

During the investigation, detectives also determined that the accused sent inappropriate messages to the victim through a social media app. The victim recently disclosed the events to a school counselor who contacted the police. Following the investigation, the accused, Brent Michael JONES, was arrested.

Arrested on April 30:

Brent Michael JONES, 48, of Manassas

Charged with aggravated sexual battery and use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Food Lion broomstick brawl

Malicious Wounding – On May 19 at 11:05AM, officers responded to the Food Lion located at 14641 Jefferson Davis Hwy. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a fight. The victim, a 62-year-old man, reported to police that an unknown man, later identified as the accused, approached him while in the store and began a verbal altercation. At some point, the altercation turned physical when the accused struck the victim several times and brandished a knife before grabbing a broom that was nearby and striking the victim.

Eventually, the parties separated, and the accused left the store. Responding officers located the accused a short distance away and took him into custody without incident. The victim reported minor injuries. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Dawayntay Keomoni GILES, was arrested.

Arrested on May 19:

Dawayntay Keomoni GILES, 23, of 14694 Crossfield Way in Woodbridge Charged with malicious wounding and assault & battery

Court Date: September 14, 2021 | Bond: $1000 Secured Bond

Armed robber has taste for chicken wings

Armed Robbery – On May 19 at 8:17PM, officers responded to the California Chicken Wings located at 8124 Sudley Rd. of Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery. An employee reported to police that an unknown man brandished a knife before demanding money from the registers. The suspect fled the business on foot and the employee contacted the police. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located. An undisclosed amount of money was reported missing.

Suspect Description:

A black male, between 25-30 years of age, approximately 6’00”, 275lbs., with afro-style black hair Last seen wearing a blue surgical-style mask, a red shirt, black pants, and dark colored shoes

Stafford County